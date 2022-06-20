Chris Daniels Joining Sinclair’s ‘Spotlight on America’ Team

Sinclair Broadcast Group said that Chris Daniels will join the company’s Spotlight on America investigative team, effective August 1.

Daniels is joining Sinclair from KING-TV, Seattle, where he was chief reporter.

Spotlight on America produces original reports and specials that air on Sinclair stations and on Sinclair’s national newscast The National Desk.

“Chris is a seasoned journalist with a reputation for tackling tough topics and relentless reporting on public issues. We are thrilled he will be joining our investigative team at ‘Spotlight on America’ and can’t wait for him to get started,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP of news at Sinclair.

At KING, Daniels covered business and politics and was also embedded at two Olympic Games. Earlier in his career he was with KCPQ-TV, Seattle; WZZM-TV, Grand Rapids, Mich., and KIDK-TV, Idaho Falls.

“I’ve been fortunate to spend a majority of career in Western Washington and am looking forward to bringing my brand of journalism to a national platform with Spotlight on America,” said Daniels. ■