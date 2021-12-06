Sinclair Launches Website For 'The National Desk' News Program

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it launched a free website for its The National Desk news program, which airs on some Sinclair stations.

The site, TheNationalDesk.com will have live airings The National Desk live and the most recent episodes available on demand. It will also have clips of segments including “Fact Check Team" and "Spotlight on America."

TheNationalDesk.com will also have real-time national and regional news from Sinclair stations.

“With live broadcasts, breaking news coverage and digital exclusives, TheNationalDesk.com is a one-stop-shop for viewers seeking meaningful reporting and the news of the day, with a local focus, on their timeline and their device of choice,” said Mike Garber, director of content, The National Desk.

Sinclair also offers newscasts from its local stations on its Stirr streaming service. The company also owns NewsOn, a site with news from TV stations around the country. ■