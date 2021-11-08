Stirr Adds AccuWeather Now To Streaming Channel Lineup

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s streaming platform Stirr has added AccuWeather Now to its lineup of live streaming channels.

Accuweather Now features dramatic weather video, stories about the potential impact of forecasted weather on sports, health, travel and other activities, social content from TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and other social platforms, plus long form storytelling about major weather events and environmental situations.

“As AccuWeather Now continues to expand its availability across platforms, we are thrilled to bring our award-winning content to new audiences, enabling Stirr’s rapidly growing userbase to find the most accurate, free weather and climate news,” said Sarah Katt, general manager of the AccuWeather Network, which streams AccuWeather Now.

Stirr has more than 7.3 million users and carries more than100 channels and stories from Sinclair’s local TV stations.

“Stirr is continuously growing and finding new ways to provide value to our audiences. The addition of AccuWeather Now will ensure Stirr viewers have the by-the-minute weather forecasts they need for their day-to-day. We are absolutely delighted by the opportunity to provide the Stirr community with even more great streaming content, and are excited to have AccuWeather NOW added to Stirr’s roster of streaming channels,“ said Ben Lister, senior director of content for national networks and platforms at Sinclair.