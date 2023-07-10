Analyst Downgrades Fox As Fox News Viewership Falls

Analyst Steve Cahall of Wells Fargo downgraded Fox Corp. stock to “underweight” from "equal weight" as lower ratings at Fox News and cord cutting threaten to depress earnings.

Cahall lowered his target price for Fox stock to $31 a share, from his previous $35 a share target and Friday’s close of $31.92

According to Cahall, Fox News accounts for about 80% of Fox Corp.’s earnings. He notes that Fox News viewership is down 19% for the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2021 because of a combination of programming and cord-cutting. Primetime viewership is down to 38% from 51% in January before Tucker Carlson was dismissed.

Fox News’ share of conservative news viewers is down to 84% from 94%.

“While the new primetime lineup could drive a rebound, we think Fox News is a Show Me viewership story,’ Cahall said.

Cahall also notes that Fox gets 50% of its revenue from affiliate fees. He sees cord-cutting reducing pay TV subscribers by 7% to 8% this year. He adds that if ESPN goes direct-to-consumer, cord-cutting could accelerate.

The company also faces more litigation after settling a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million.