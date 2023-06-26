Fox News Moves Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld Shows to Primetime in Network Lineup Revamp

(From l.): Fox News Channel has reset its primetime lineup, with shows now hosted by (from l.) Laura Ingraham, Jesse Waters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld.

Two months after dropping controversial on-air host Tucker Carlson’s primetime news show, Fox News Channel said Monday it has revamped its primetime lineup, which will now feature shows from on-air personalities Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld.

Beginning July 17, Jesse Watters Primetime takes over the 8 p.m. time slot vacated by Tucker Carlson Tonight, with Hannity, hosted by Sean Hannity, remaining at 9 p.m. The new lineup will feature the Laura Ingraham-hosted The Ingraham Angle, which moves to 7 p.m. from its current 10 p.m. time slot.

Carlson’s highly-rated Tucker Carlson Tonight was canceled in late April, following a wave of leaks about the conservative host’s depositions in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, a suit Fox settled for more than $787 million.

Late-night show Gutfeld! will move into the 10 p.m. slot, with Fox News@ Night with Trace Gallagher launching an hour earlier at 11 p.m.

“Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.”

The moves come as Fox News’s 120-week cable news primetime winning streak was recently snapped by MSNBC.