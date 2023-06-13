Weekly Cable Ratings: MSNBC, Fox News Wrestle Primetime Crown from TNT
Fox News edges out MSNBC in total day
MSNBC and Fox News last week ended TNT’s seven-week run at the top spot of the cable primetime chart, while also finishing in the top two spots on the total day chart.
MSNBC and Fox News both averaged 1.5 million viewers for the week of June 5 to June 11 to top all cable networks, according to Nielsen figures supplied by Fox News. ESPN finished third on the chart with 1 million viewers, followed by TNT’s 923,000 viewers and INSP’s 795,000 watchers.
Rounding out the most-watched networks in primetime for the week were HGTV (764,000 viewers), History (704,000), CNN (677,000), Hallmark Channel (654,000) and USA Network (646,000).
On a 24-hour basis, Fox News led all networks for the 23rd consecutive week with 1 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (932,000 viewers), CNN (491,000), ESPN (444,000) and HGTV (406,000), according to Nielsen.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.