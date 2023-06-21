Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News Rolls to Primetime Win

Fox News secured sole possession of first place on the primetime chart last week on the strength of its June 13 coverage of the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers for the week of June 12 to June 18, recapturing the top spot from MSNBC, which finished second with 1.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Fox News.

ESPN finished third for the week with 997,000 viewers, followed by HGTV’s 806,000 viewers and TNT’s 751,000 watchers. INSP was sixth with 742,000 viewers, followed by History (659,000 viewers), CNN (654,000), Hallmark Channel (636,000) and TLC (598,000).

Fox News was the most watched network on a 24-hour basis for the 24th consecutive week, besting MSNBC (911,000 viewers), CNN (508,000), ESPN (453,000) and HGTV (439,000).