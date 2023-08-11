Amid Flurry Of Lawsuits, Fox Legal Head Viet Dinh Steps Down

After settling several lawsuits, including paying $787million to voting machine maker Dominion Voting Systems, Fox said its chief legal and policy offer, Viet Dihn will be stepping down.

Dinh will become a special advisor to Fox, effective Dec. 31.

He is receiving a lump-sum cash payment of $23 million to cover severance payment due him and the value of unvested equity awards. He will also receive health and welfare benefits.

For his services as an advisor, Dinh will be paid $2.5 million per year.

“We appreciate Viet’s many contributions and service to Fox as both a board member of 21st Century Fox and in his role over the last five years as a valued member of Fox’s leadership team,” said Lachlan Murdoch, Executive Chair and CEO of Fox Corp. “We are grateful that he will continue to serve Fox as Special Advisor where we will benefit from his counsel.”

Dinh joined Fox as chief legal and policy officer in 2018 and has led all legal, compliance, and regulatory matters, as well as overseen government affairs.

Before joining Fox , Mr. Dinh was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis, which acquired Bancroft PLLC, a litigation firm that Dinh founded.

“I have been privileged to be part of the Fox family for over two decades as a director and officer, and I have especially treasured my relationships with Rupert, Lachlan and our talented colleagues over the years,” said Dinh. “I look forward to continuing with Fox as Special Advisor, and to returning to my roots of working on multiple ventures and with many clients across a variety of disciplines.”