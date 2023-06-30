Fox News Settles Grossberg Lawsuit For $12 Million

Fox News has agreed to pay Abby Grossberg, former producer at the network, $12 million to settle a lawsuit. Grossberg accused the network of operating a hostile workplace.

Grossberg had been head of booking on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In a statement that ran in The New York Times, Grossberg said she is “hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace,” she said.

Fox News said in a statement, “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

Grossberg filed a lawsuit accusing Fox News and Tucker Carlson of allowing a workplace culture of misogyny and sexual harassment. She filed a second lawsuit claiming that Fox News coerced her into lying in testimony she gave in the Dominion Voting Systems case.

She was fired not long after filing the lawsuits.

Grossberg joined Fox News in 2019 as a senior producer for Maria Bartiromo. In 2022, she moved to Carlson’s program.

Fox News dismissed Carlson in April, and reshuffled its primetime lineup.