AMC Hires Stephanie Mitchko as Head of Global Media Operations & Technology

AMC Networks said it hired Stephanie Mitchko as executive VP, global media operations & technology, a new position.

Mitchko will report to AMC CEO Kristin Dolan and provide strategic leadership on technology including broadcast operations, content delivery, cybersecurity, supply chain, streaming products and customer service. She will also lead AMC’s data strategy.

“Stephanie is a proven leader and highly talented technology and engineering executive with a strong record of using data and advanced operations to achieve business results,” said Dolan. “We worked together closely at Cablevision and I am thrilled to have her in this key role. She will be overseeing a team that is moving AMC Networks’ operations into the future, developing technological solutions in an evolving entertainment landscape.”

For several months, Mitchko has been a consultant, working with AMC. Before that, she spent more than 20 years with Charter Communications, where she was CTO, and was at Cadent and Cablevision Systems.

“AMC Networks is a company with strong brands and a well-earned reputation of producing some of the most popular and acclaimed programming in the history of television and film,” Mitchko said. “I'm excited to join the company at this moment of change and evolution across the industry and use technology to deliver more value to our partners and make it easier for our customers to find and enjoy the shows and films that they love.”