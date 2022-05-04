Charter CTO Stephanie Mitchko-Beale Sets Exit

Charter Communications has confirmed that CTO Stephanie Mitchko-Beale plans to leave the cable company following an unspecified transition period.

Charter provided no explanation as to why the former Cablevision tech executive, who joined Charter three years ago, is exiting. Mitchko-Beale reports to Rich DiGeronimo, chief product and technology officer for Charter.

Her departure was first reported by Light Reading.

Mitchko-Beale followed a 15-year career at Cablevision Systems (since acquired by Europe's Altice and renamed Altice USA) with a five-year stint at ad-tech company Cross MediaWorks.

At Charter, she led the company's network, mobile, video and software engineering teams, as well as its network architecture, technology policy and emerging technology groups.

Perhaps not coincidentally, word of Mitchko-Beale’s departure comes the same week that Charter announced that Justin Colwell has been promoted to a newly-created role of executive VP of connectivity technology.

Colwell will lead the design and development of Charter’s network architecture, including wired, Wi-Fi and mobile networks.

“Justin was one of Charter’s earliest mobile-focused employees and his extensive engineering experience spans multiple connectivity network architectures including mobile generations 2G to 5G, DOCSIS, fiber and Wi-Fi,” said the man who remains Charter’s top technology executive, DiGeronimo. ▪️