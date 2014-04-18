Sources: Mitchko-Beale Out At Cablevision

After a hiatus from what had been a heavy exodus of top talent at the company in 2012, Cablevision Systems has lost another top executive with the recent resignation of senior VP of video infrastructure software Stephanie Mitchko-Beale, according to sources in the cable technology community.

Mitchko-Beale’s loss is a blow to the Bethpage, N.Y. cable company—she developed its pioneering network Digital Video Recorder and is one of the most respected technology executives in the industry. Mitchko-Beale’s plans after Cablevision are murky—she did not return a request for comment—but sources inside the cable technology community said that her departure, about two weeks ago, was unexpected.

Cablevision declined comment citing its policy not to discuss employee matters.

