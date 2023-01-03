AMC Channels Drop From Fubo TV as Distribution Agreement Expires

Fubo subscripters will have to look elsewhere for shows like ‘The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.’

AMC Networks’ cable channels are no longer available via streaming distributor Fubo TV after the company’s distribution agreement expired at year-end.

Fubo launched AMC’s channels, including AMC, BBC America, IFC and WE tv, in 2018.

“FuboTV’s content agreement with AMC Networks expired at the end of 2022,“ the company said in a statement. “We are focused on super-serving our passionate sports customers as evident by our recent agreement to launch Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Bally Sports regional sports networks in the coming weeks. As a sports-first live TV streaming platform, Fubo’s mission is to provide leading sports, news and entertainment content while keeping costs reasonable for consumers.”

In addition to sports channels, Fubo currently carries networks from ESPN parent The Walt Disney Co., including FX and Disney Channel; Paramount channels including TV Land, Paramount Network and VH1; Warner Bros. Discovery networks including HGTV, Discovery, OWN and TLC; and E.W. Scripps’s Ion, Bounce and Grit.

In the third quarter, FuboTV said it had 1.231 million subscribers. The company took a $35 million charge against earnings resulting from its decision to get out of the sports-betting business.

"We are disappointed we could not reach an agreement with fuboTV, which is primarily focused on sports programming, to continue carrying AMC, BBC America, WE tv, IFC, SundanceTV, and BBC World News,” AMC Networks said in a statement. “These networks remain available through other major cable, satellite and digital TV providers and viewers can also subscribe to our AMC Plus streaming offering for popular and award-winning television series and films from several brands within the AMC Networks family."

With cord-cutting eroding traditional pay-TV subscribers, AMC Networks has been pursuing a strategy of trying to reach viewers by getting its networks and programming on multiple streaming and over-the-top platforms.

Last month, AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade departed and chairman James Dolan announced the company would be making “large-scale layoffs.” In the next few days, the company eliminated 20% of its staff. AMC said it would be taking charges against earnings of between $350 million to $475 million, including organizational restructuring costs including severance totaling about $50 million to $75 million.

In 2018, AMC Networks participated in a $75 million funding round for Fubo TV. 21st Century Fox and Scripps Networks Interactive also participated in the financing. AMC said it does not currently own a stake in Fubo. ■