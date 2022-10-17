FuboTV Shuts Down Sportsbook Business, Sees $100M 3Q Loss

Money-losing, sports-oriented streaming service FuboTV said it is closing down its sports book and exiting the online wagering business.

At one time, the virtual MVPD saw gambling as a way it could generate additional revenue and profits from its sports-loving subscribers.

"Following our previously announced strategic review, we have concluded that continuing with Fubo Gaming and Fubo Sportsbook in this challenging macroeconomic environment would impact our ability to reach our longer term profitability goals," said FuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler. "Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to exit the online sports wagering business effective immediately."

In an SEC filing FuboTV said that "it expects to incur certain immaterial charges in connection with these matters, primarily related to severance and other employee-related costs; however, the Company may also incur further charges, the amount and timing of which cannot be estimated at this time."

The company said it also expects to incur certain non-cash impairment charges of intangible assets and other noncurrent assets of approximately $70 million. It said those charges are primarily related to market access agreements. It may also incur certain cash charges for the termination of certain contracts.

Fubo also released preliminary third-quarter results and said, despite increasing revenue and subscribers in the third quarter, Fubo will post an adjusted EBITDA loss of about $100 million, up from $81.3 million a year ago and from $79.1 million in the second quarter.

FuboTV said its North American revenue is expected be $210 million in the quarter, up 34% from a year ago. Rest-of-world revenue is expected to be at least $5.5 million.

U.S. subscribers are expected to exceed 1.22 million, up 27% year-over-year. Rest-of-world subscribers are expected to be about 350,000.

The revenue and the subscriber totals exceed the company's previous guidance.

Fubo stock, which had a 52-week high of $35.10, closed at $4.05 Monday, up 6.3%. It rose another 9% in after-hours trading. ■