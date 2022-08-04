fuboTV Loses Another 110,000 Subscribers in Q2, Pulls Back From Sports Betting
But the stock perked up on better-than-expected year-over-year revenue growth
FuboTV reported the loss of another 110,000 customers in the second quarter, pushing the virtual pay TV service's subscriber base back below 1 million.
The sports-focused vMVPD attributed the decline to a slower than anticipated live-sports content offering during the April-June period.
So far, no publicly traded pay TV company, virtual or otherwise, has reported customer growth in Q2.
Still, fuboTV subscribers were up 41% year over year to 946,735. And fuboTV stock ticked up over 5% in after-hours trading, with the New York-based live streaming company reporting a 65% year-over-year uptick in total quarterly revenue to $216.1 million, and a 32% increase in ad revenue to $21.7 million.
However, losing money continues to be an issue for the vMVPD, which has tried to differentiate itself via a live content channel (the Fubo Sports Network) and what was a developing sports-betting portfolio of services.
FuboTV reported the loss of $116.3 million in Q2, a 22% year-over-year increase.
In its letter to shareholders, fuboTV management indicated a pullback from its aggressive movement into sports betting:
"While our disciplined sportsbook progress continues, in light of a rapidly-evolving macro-economic environment, we believe it is important to be even more capital efficient than originally scoped," the company said. "We are taking steps to de-risk our business and have made the decision to no longer go down the wagering path independently. As a result, we’re evaluating strategic opportunities for our wagering business."
More to come...
