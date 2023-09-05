Allen Media’s Local Now Launching Washington Post Television Channel
Newspaper started channel in May
Allen Media Group said its Local Now digital platform had added Washington Post Television to its channel lineup.
The channel, launched by The Washington Post in May, features breaking news, exclusive interviews and in-depth reporting.
“We at Allen Media Group are excited to add The Washington Post’s FAST channel to Local Now’s line-up,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a leading free-streaming service, Local Now is dedicated to providing people the very best of local, national, and international news from trusted media sources, and our new partnership with The Washington Post is another example of our dedication to keeping our viewers fully informed at all times.”
Local Now features local news, weather, sports and entertainment in more than 225 markets and over 500 free streaming channels.
“The Washington Post creates incredibly powerful visual journalism and I’m very excited about introducing it to new audiences on streaming platforms like Local Now, where viewers can dive deep into our storytelling,” said Micah Gelman, director of video at The Washington Post.
The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.