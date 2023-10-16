A+E Networks Extends Content Deal With Seven.One Entertainment
German media platform gets first access to new History Channel IP
A+E Networks said it expanded and extended its relationship with Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group.
Under the multi-year agreement, Seven.One, a subsidiary of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media, will get access to additional programming from A+E’s networks, including A+E, Lifetime, FYI and the History Channel and broadcast them on its portfolio of platforms.
Titles included in the deal include Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Forged in Fire, and Curse of Oak Island.
Seven.one Entertainment will also have first access to all new History Channel IP.
“The combined leadership of A+E’s Kerstin Gühne and her team in collaboration with our friends at Seven.One Entertainment Group has secured a long-term and promising partnership in Germany, for both companies, said Patrick Vien, group managing director, international, A+E Networks. “Our unparalleled library with its rich pipeline of factual series, global formats, and co-productions is a remarkable match for Seven.One Entertainment Group, with its wide-ranging audiences across their many market-leading platforms".
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.