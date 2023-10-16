A+E Networks Extends Content Deal With Seven.One Entertainment

A+E Networks said it expanded and extended its relationship with Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group.

Under the multi-year agreement, Seven.One, a subsidiary of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media, will get access to additional programming from A+E’s networks, including A+E, Lifetime, FYI and the History Channel and broadcast them on its portfolio of platforms.

Titles included in the deal include Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Forged in Fire, and Curse of Oak Island.

Seven.one Entertainment will also have first access to all new History Channel IP.

“The combined leadership of A+E’s Kerstin Gühne and her team in collaboration with our friends at Seven.One Entertainment Group has secured a long-term and promising partnership in Germany, for both companies, said Patrick Vien, group managing director, international, A+E Networks. “Our unparalleled library with its rich pipeline of factual series, global formats, and co-productions is a remarkable match for Seven.One Entertainment Group, with its wide-ranging audiences across their many market-leading platforms".