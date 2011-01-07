TCA: A&E Renews ‘Storage Wars' for Second Season

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

A&E Networked has renewed reality series Storage Wars for a second season, according to a Thursday announcement at the TCA 2011 Winter Press Tour from Bob DeBitetto, President and General Manager of A&E and Bio Channel.

Production has already begun on the 20-episode second season, which is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2011.

To date, the first season of Storage Wars has averaged 2.3 million total viewers. Its Dec. 1 premiere marked the network's most-watched nonfiction series premiere of 2010.

"Storage Wars has garnered critical acclaim and has risen above the competition," said DeBitetto. "Premium storytelling and amazing characters have set our show apart and we are pleased that our series has struck such a chord with audiences."