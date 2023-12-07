A+E ‘Alone’ Gets Greenlit By RTL Plus in Germany

A+E Media Group said a German version of its international hit Alone has been greenlit for production by RTL Plus.

Alone Germany (Überlebe die Wildnis) is being produced by ITV Studios Germany.

The show is in the process of expanding into more territories around the globe.

Down under, SBS Australia announced there will be a Season 2 of Alone Australia.

The first season was the most-watched original commission ever for SBS. SBS also picked up Season 1 of Alone UK, as has TVNZ Plus in New Zealand.

Alone was launched in the U.S. by A+E on the History Channel in 2015, where it is produced by Leftfield Pictures, part of ITV America.

A+E says that the format has been optioned optioned in additional territories including France, Finland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Japan, and Korea.

“These new territories reflect how Alone’s unique format resonates with audiences around the world, with each local series becoming a must-watch, returnable success,” said Ninder Billing, Vice President, Unscripted International Co-Productions, A+E Media Group.. “We’re excited to broaden and enrich the Alone universe.”