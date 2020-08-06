‘Alone’ Star Featured in Vignettes for Jeep

Being in a Jeep doesn't seem so tough for Britt Ahart

Jeep, the quintessential off-road vehicle, is sponsoring History’s surival series Alone.

As part of the sponsorship, History worked with Jeep’s parent, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Jeep’s ad agency Publicis Collective to create custom vignettes that will air during Alone starting Thursday.

The vignettes feature former Alone contestant and fan favorite Britt Ahart, off-roading in Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler models.

(Image credit: History)

“In the wilderness you have to innovate, you need to utilize the resources around you to handle whatever comes your way,” Ahart says in one vignette. “After two seasons on Alone, I can say with confidence out in the wild is where I feel the most alive.”

The vignette ends with an announcer saying: “Alone brought to you by Jeep. There’s only one.”

The vignettes will also appear in the penultimate and final episodes of this season, on Aug. 10 and Aug. 17, respectively. In all, the vignettes will appear four times in each of the three episodes, and another 14 times those days in other History programming.

Jeep will also be mentioned in programming reminders the day before each of those last three episodes.

“These spots illustrate the perfect pairing of two outdoor warriors, Britt Ahart and Jeep, exploring the terrain they’ve both mastered,” said David DeSocio, executive VP, ad sales partnerships. “History is proud to partner with FCA and Publicis Collective to bring this creative to life.”

In this season, contestants will be competing for a million dollar prize. But in order to collect, the winner will have to survive 100 days in tough conditions, something that’s never happened in the show’s previous six seasons.