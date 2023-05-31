Adult Swim’s ‘Teenage Euthanasia' To Return With Big Name Guest Stars

Adult Swim’s animated series Teenage Euthanasia returns with Season 2 on July 23 at midnight.

Season 2 features a host of big-name guest stars including Kieran Clukin and J Smith Cameron of Succession. (Both series stream on Max). Also guest starring are Ann Dowd, Chris Redd, H. Jon Benjamin, Janelle James, Jinkx Monsoon, Lori Tan Chinn, Sophia Bush, Tim Heidecker and Ziwe Fumudoh.

The series is set in Florida and features the funeral home owning Fantasy family, including teenage Euthanasia, aka Annie.

“Teenage Euthanasia sees and celebrates the troubled teens, the bimbos, the weirdos, the death-positives, the crybabies, the un-showered, the voluntarily single mommies, and the men who are scared of baseball. We love you,” said series co-creators Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy.

The series stars Maria Bamford, Bebe Neuwirth, Jo Firestone and Tim Robinson.

Teenage Euthanasia is produced by PFFR and animated by Atomic Cartoons. Executive producers include creators Nutting and Levy as well as Lisa M. Thomas, Vernon Chatman, and John Lee, with Scott Adsit as co-executive producer and Jo Firestone as producer.