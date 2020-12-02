'Teenage Euthanasia' Gets Picked Up by Adult Swim

AT&T’s Adult Swim said it picked up Teenage Euthanasia, an animated comedy series the network said is about death, family and accidental resurrection.

Teenage Euthanasia is currently in production and is expected to premiere in 2021.

The series is co-created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy. It is produced by PFFR and animated by Augenblick Studios.

“With Teenage Euthanasia, Alissa and Alyson have created both a world and a family that everyone can relate to, laugh at, and ultimately feel relieved that they aren’t a part of,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim.

The show is about the Fantasy family, who live in a mildly apocalyptic near-future and work at their Florida funeral home, Tender Endings. One character, who ran away from home, returns to the funeral home as a corpse after 15 years. She is resurrected by a bolt of lightening and gets a second chance at being part of the family, with a new set of powers from beyond the grave.

Maria Bamford, Jo Firestone, Tim Robinson and Bebe Neuwirth provide the family members’ voices.