Adsmovil Inks Deal To Sell Content for Nuestra Vision

Minority-owned digital media company Adsmovil said it made an investment in Nuestra Vision, a Spanish-language TV network offering family-friendly programming, and will become the exclusive seller of Nuestra Vision’s content on broadcast and cable.

Nuestra Vision will also be bundled into Adsmovil’s current multiscreen offering, increasing its reach among Mexican, Mexican-American and U.S Hispanic viewers.

“The strategic investment in Nuestra Vision fortifies Adsmovil’s overarching strategy to expand and diversify its Hispanic market reach, without sacrificing authenticity,” said Alberto Pardo, CEO and founder of Adsmovil.

“Furthermore, the wide-ranging array of platforms better serves the multi-faceted Hispanic cohort, core to the company’s mission since its founding. With the combined expertise and resources of both companies, advertisers can now access a comprehensive suite of advertising solutions to reach a much broader audience effectively and authentically,” Pardo said.

With original productions from Mexico, the channel provides audiences with nostalgia, representation, and a sense of belonging. Nuestra Vision offers a wide range of family-friendly content, including one of the largest and most prestigious libraries of Mexican movies, TV series, live news, live sports, sports news, music, children’s content, educational series approved by the FCC and targeted special events.

“We are incredibly excited about this powerful coalition with Adsmovil. As our network’s distribution continues to grow through OTA and all platforms - becoming available to more Hispanic households in top DMA’s than ever before - ensuring that our premium content was well represented was a key priority for us,” said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision,

“Collaborating with one of the leading players in the Hispanic digital media space was our primary objective, and now, together with Adsmovil, we will continue to serve an even greater number of consumers authentically while driving a more significant ROI for brands who seek to connect and build relationships with our vibrant audience,” da Silva said.