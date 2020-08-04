Nuestra Vision Launches on Pluto TV for Hispanic Market

Nuestra Vision, a Spanish language TV network will be added to Pluto TV, ViacomCBS's free streaming service. It will be added to the Pluto TV Latino category, in addition to the 20 other channels of Hispanic American programming.

Nuestra Vision has a collection of more than 2,300 movies such as those from the Golden Mexican Movie Era to recent productions, sports including soccer, football, MMA, boxing, baseball and more as well as live news and entertainment.

"Through the exciting addition of Nuestra Vision to the Pluto TV platform, we continue expanding our distribution as part of our mission to reach our target audiences, with premium content directly from Mexico," said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. "As audiences continue looking for new and affordable ways to consume their favorite content, there is a great demand to deliver entertaining premium content that is also easy to access, and free."

Some of the channels in the Pluto TV Latino category are Cine Estelar, Peliculas, Investiga, Cocina, Mundo and many more.