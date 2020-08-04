Pluto TV Gets Carried on LG Smart TV Sets

ViacomCBS’s Pluto TV streaming service said it reached a global distribution deal with LG Electronics.

The agreement will make 99 of Pluto TV’s channels available later this year via the LG Channels experience on smart TVs made by LG

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Pluto TV and our leadership in free, ad-supported streaming television to LG’s lineup of critically-acclaimed smart TVs,” states Brendon Thomas, VP, distribution, Pluto TV. “Through this partnership, we are excited to have another opportunity to accelerate our mission to entertain the planet by bringing an unparalleled lineup of programming, with instant discoverability through the LG Channels experience, to millions of LG users, for free.”

Pluto TV is available now in the U.S. on 2020 LG models. Pluto TV will be available on sets made from 2016 to 2019 in the fall. Expansion plans for other areas of the world will be announced later, the companies said.

LG’s LG Channels give users 200 channels to watch for free.

“In the highly unusual times we are living in, people are turning to home entertainment in even larger numbers than ever before,” said Matt Durgin, director, North America Partnerships at LG Electronics. “With the debut of Pluto TV on LG smart TVs, our customers now have access to an even more expansive and diverse roster of free streaming content that will keep everyone entertained and engaged at home.”