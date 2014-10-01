Fates Roundup, Sept. 30, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

LIN Media’s WISH-WNDY Indianapolis has a new director of sales. Jason Mullenix, previously the director of sales at KSNW- ESNW-TV, LIN Media's NBC and Telemundo affiliates in Wichita, starts his new position on Oct. 6. He has been working in the industry since 1991.

KMGH Denver general manager Byron Grandy has resigned his position, effective immediately. Grandy joined the station in 2000 as news director, was bumped to station manager in 2008 and general manager a year later. Steve Wasserman, VP and divisional general manager, is serving as acting manager in the meantime.

Veteran digital business executive Michael Fabiano will serve as director of local broadcast markets, the Associated Press announced Sept. 30. Fabiano, who recently launched consumer destination website Locate Real Estate, will guide local radio and TV media sales teams across the U.S. for the AP.

Eddie Dalva has been promoted to executive VP of content and programming enterprises, John Cucci and Alex Ferrari, chief operating officers of Viacom’s entertainment and music groups, respectively, announced on Sept. 30. Dalva will pursue content partnerships across the country and world.

NBCUniversal reorganized its cable networks, putting E! and Esquire Network into the hands of Frances Berwick, head of Bravo and Oxygen, in her new position as president of the new lifestyle networks group. The news came Sept. 30 after the departure of E! president Suzanne Kolb. Esquire president Adam Stotsky will also serve as general manager of E!

truTV has named Mari Ghuneim VP of digital strategy and development and Daniel Manu as senior director of digital programming. Ghuneim will help lead the network’s digital strategy and work with the marketing team and other departments. Manu will develop content for marketing and brand initiatives.

CBS Newspath has a new correspondent in Kris Van Cleave. Van Cleave, an anchor and reporter for ABC affiliate WJLA-TV Washington, will be based in New York and start immediately. He co-owned NewsChannel 8, a regional news channel bought by Sinclair earlier this year.

Bennett Fogel has been elevated to executive VP, chief revenue officer of NCM Media Networks. Fogel, who had been executive VP of sales and marketing for the last six years, will take the helm of NCM’s sales department and continue to be based in New York and report to Cliff Marks, president of sales and marketing.

THV11 Little Rock has welcomed Byron Wilkinson to the station as general sales manager, president and general manager Michael Caplan announced on Sept. 29. Wilkinson was formerly the local sales manager at KHOU and, before that, national sales manager at KRIV Fox 26 and KTXH My20 in Houston.

The Media Institute is awarding Chris Dodd, the former senator and current chairman and CEO of the MPAA, the Freedom of Speech award. The media company-backed free speech think tank is also honoring Gracia Martore, the president of Gannett, with the American Horizon Award.

Kurt Werderman has been tapped as media strategist and analyst of brand response ad agency Hawthorne Direct, CEO Jessica Hawthorne-Castro announced Sept. 29. Werderman will be based in Los Angeles and report to Mary Papp, VP of media/account management.

John Slattery, a reporter for CBS 2 and veteran, Emmy-winning newsman, died from a heart attack on Sept. 25, the station reported. He was 63. Prior to his 30 years at CBS, where he was one of the first reporters at the scene of the 9/11 attacks, the four-time Emmy winner reported on John Lennon’s death and fielded a one-on-one interview with Richard Nixon after Watergate for WABC New York.

Fairfield University will honor longtime college basketball broadcast partners Verne Lundquist and Bill Raftery with its second annual “Stags Lifetime Achievement Award: Leader of the Herd.” Lundquist is CBS Sports’ play-by-play announcer alongside analyst Raftery. They will be awarded on Oct. 22 in New York City.

Enrique Caballero will be the new senior VP of human resources at NBCUniversal’s Hispanic Enterprises and Content. Caballero, formerly VP, human resources for Universal Studios Hollywood, will be based in Miami and report to Joe Uva, chairman, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBCUniversal.

The Hub Network will become Discovery Family Channel on Oct. 13, with Tom Cosgrove as general manager, Discovery Communications announced Sept. 25. Cosgrove, formerly executive VP and chief operating officer of Discovery Channel and Science Channel, had been in charge of 3net and 3net Studios.

ESPN suspended Bill Simmons on Sept. 24 for three weeks for recent comments he made about the NFL. Simmons, the editor-in-chief of Grantland, criticized Roger Goodell on his podcast Sept. 23, calling the NFL commissioner a liar in regard to the Ray Rice video tape.

Jukin Media announced Sept. 24 its appointment of Cameron Saless as its new executive VP in charge of audience development and strategic partnerships. Saless, previously Machinimas’ senior VP of business development, will supervise audience development and find new business partners for Jukin.

Oxygen Media announced Sept. 24 that Rod Aissa has been upped to executive VP of original programming and development. Aissa will keep supervising strategic development and original programming for the company, which greenlit five series as part of its network rebrand, launching Oct. 7.

ABC News’ Nightline has selected Roxanna Sherwood as its new executive producer, according to ABC News president James Goldston. Sherwood, who produced the show when it re-launched in 2005, is a senior producer for 20/20 and a 19-year veteran of ABC News.