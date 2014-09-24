ESPN Suspends Bill Simmons for NFL Comments

ESPN has suspended Bill Simmons for three weeks for his recent comments about the NFL.

“Every employee must be accountable to ESPN and those engaged in our editorial operations must also operate within ESPN’s journalistic standards. We have worked hard to ensure that our recent NFL coverage has met that criteria," said an ESPN statement. "Bill Simmons did not meet those obligations in a recent podcast, and as a result we have suspended him for three weeks.”

The Grantland editor-in-chief went on an profanity-filled rant on his B.S. Report podcast on Tuesday regarding NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's insistence that the league didn't know about the video tape of Ray Rice striking his fiancé prior to TMZ posting it on the internet.

“It’s such f--king bulls--t. It really is, it’s such fu--ing bulls--t. For him to go on the press conference and pretend otherwise, I was so insulted,” Simmons said. “We know you are lying.” Simmons then continued later: “I really hope someone calls me or emails me and says I’m in trouble for anything I said about Roger Goodell because if one person says that to me, I’m going public. You leave me alone. The Commissioner is a liar and I get to say that on my podcast.”

This is the second time ESPN has suspended Simmons over something he said. Last year he was suspended from Twitter after making critical comments about First Take.