Mullenix Named WISH-WNDY Director of Sales

Jason Mullenix has been named director of sales at LIN Media's WISH-WNDY Indianapolis. He starts Oct. 6.

Mullenix was director of sales at KSNW- ESNW-TV, LIN Media's NBC and Telemundo affiliates in Wichita. He started out as a media buyer in Oklahoma City in 1991 and has since has worked in both local and national sales as an account executive, sales manager and director of sales for stations in markets that include Houston, Oklahoma City, Kansas City, Atlanta and Dallas.

"Jason is a highly strategic and motivating leader who creates a culture of success," said Les Vann, WISH-WNDY president/general manager. "His new business development skills, innovative multi-screen advertising solutions and ability to develop deep relationships with clients are very important to the growth and development of our stations. We are excited to welcome Jason to our leadership team."

Vann is working on repositioning WISH as it loses its CBS affiliation Jan. 1.

"I'm excited to be joining a team with such strong roots in the local community and a longstanding history of success," said Mullenix. "We have a tremendous opportunity to create new and innovative multi-screen advertising solutions that help our clients better connect with their customers. I am eager to immerse myself in the local community and work with the talented sales staff to help evolve our stations and lead us to new heights."