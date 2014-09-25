CBS New York’s John Slattery Dies at 63

CBS 2 reporter John Slattery died from a heart attack at 63, the station reported Thursday. He had been with the station for 30 years.

The local news veteran was a four-time Emmy Award winner and one of the first reporters at the scene of the 9/11 attacks.

"We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our friend and colleague John Slattery,” said Peter Dunn, president and general manager, CBS 2 New York, in a statement. “During his nearly 30-year career at WCBS, he was great at reporting the news and was someone we counted on to cover big stories for us, both here in New York and around the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with John's wife, Suzie, and their children and grandchildren."

Before joining CBS 2 in 1984, he spent five years as a correspondent for WABC New York. He contributed to Emmy-winning coverage of John Lennon’s death, and was the first local reporter to have a one-on-one interview with Richard Nixon after the Watergate scandal.

Prior to his time in New York, Slattery served as a reporter and weekend anchor for WCAU Philadelphia.