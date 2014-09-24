Sherwood Named 'Nightline' EP

Roxanna Sherwood has been named the new executive producer of ABC News' Nightline.

That is according to ABC News president James Goldston, who told staffers in a memo Wednesday (Sept. 24).

Sherwood (no relation to Disney/ABC Television Group copresident Ben Sherwood) was a producer for the show when it re-launched in 2005 and has most recently been senior producer a for 20/20.

"Roxanna was part of the first wave of producers trained to shoot, produce, and edit. She showcased her technological skills in 2010 when she shot, edited, and produced a four hour series about the brain that was Nightline's first ever foray into primetime," said Goldston in making the announcement.

Sherwood is a 19-year veteran of ABC News including coordinating coverage of the Newton school shootings, Boston bombing and heading up reporting into concussions in the NFL.

Sherwood replaces Almin Karamehmedovic, who was named World News executive producer last month after Michael Corn moved to GMA.