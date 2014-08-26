Goldston Shuffles ABC News Executives

ABC News president James Goldston shuffled the executives under him on Tuesday, most notably upping Tom Cibrowski to senior VP of news programs, news gathering and special events.

The movie effectively makes Cibrowski Goldston’s second in command – a role that Goldston filled for former president Ben Sherwood. Cibrowski had been with Good Morning America as senior executive producer since 2012, leading the morning show to the top of the ratings perch, where it has stayed since.

“For many years Tom has been a true leader at ABC News,” said Goldston in a note to staff. “Tom and I served side by side in the trenches at GMA, and I have witnessed countless times his uncanny news sense, his tremendous command of breaking news, and his absolute mastery in the control room.”

Goldston named World News executive producer Michael Corn as Cibrowski’s replacement as GMA’s senior executive producer. Replacing Corn at World News will be Nightline executive producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who also continue to lead Nightline for the time being. David Muir is set to replace Diane Sawyer as World News anchor after the Labor Day holiday next week.