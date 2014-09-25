Cosgrove Named GM for Discovery Family

Discovery Communications officially announced that The Hub Network, a joint venture with Hasbro, will become Discovery Family Channel on October 13 and named Tom Cosgrove general manager.

Discovery is increasing its ownership in the channel to 60% from 50%. Hasbro will retain a 40% interest. Programming from Hasbro Studios will run during daytime.

During primetime, the network initially will air programming from the Discovery library in the natural history, adventures, animals and science genres aimed at appealing to family viewing.

Discovery Family will become the latest network in the Discovery portfolio to be rebranded. The change follows the launches of Discovery Life, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

Cosgrove has been in charge of 3net and 3net Studios. Previously, he was executive VP and chief operating officer of Discovery Channel and Science Channel and earlier had held executive posts at ABC Family, Fox Family, Fox Kids and TV Guide Channel. Cosgrove will report to Discovery Group President Henry Schleiff.

Discovery said the Hub Network has grown to 70 million subscribers from 56 million in 2010.