Grandy Resigns as KMGH Denver General Manager

Byron Grandy has resigned as general manager of KMGH in Denver. He joined the station as news director in 2000, was named station manager in 2008 and became general manager in 2009.

Scripps acquired the station from McGraw-Hill in 2011.

In a memo to staff, Steve Wasserman, VP and divisional general manager, said, "Byron has made significant contributions to the station during his years here as news director and GM and the station is stronger as a result. Scripps wishes him well as he moves to the next stage of his career."

The Denver Post previously reported Grandy's departure, and noted the various national awards — George Foster Peabody, Edward R. Murrow, Columbia-DuPont — the station won for its news coverage during his tenure.

Grandy's resignation was effective immediately. Wasserman is acting general manager while the search for a successor continues.