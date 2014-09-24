Saless Joins Jukin as Executive VP of Audience Development, Strategic Partnerships

Jukin Media has named Cameron Saless its new executive VP in charge of audience development and strategic partnerships, the company announced Wednesday. Saless most recently served as senior VP of business development for Machinima.

At Jukin, Saless will oversee audience development and will seek new partners for the company’s business operations.

“Cameron has an impeccable track record in helping companies build audience with a combination of smart programming and completing strategic deals with high-profile clients,” said Jukin founder and CEO Jonathan Skogmo.

Jukin packages viral videos for distribution via its digital network and licensing to television. In April, Jukin announced that it would partner with Dick Clark Productions to develop a television show based on its YouTube channel Fail Army, which focuses on “fails,” or bloopers.

Previous stints for Saless include JibJab and MTV Networks.