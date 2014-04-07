DCP, Jukin Bring YouTube’s FailArmy to TV

Dick Clark Productions and Jukin Media announced Monday that they will partner to create 20 half-hour television episodes based on Jukin’s YouTube channel FailArmy. The series, targeting the international market, will be financed and distributed by DCP division DCP International and executive produced by Jukin Media.

FailArmy is a top 100 YouTube channel with nearly 5 million subscribers and 1 billion total views. The channel showcases the web’s best “fails”—a.k.a. bloopers.

“An ouch is still an ouch in any language and that is one of the reasons why FailArmy performs extremely well globally with more than half of our web traffic coming from outside the U.S,” said Jon Skogmo, CEO and founder of Jukin Media.

Mark Rafalowski, executive VP of DCP International, added, “FailArmy gives us the opportunity to grow our television business by creating a show that connects with a global viral video audience.”

The series will be the first from DCP International since its launch was announced in January.