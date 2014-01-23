Dick Clark Productions to Launch Intl. Division

Dick Clark Productions has announced that it is launching a new division, Dick Clark Productions International and named Mark Rafalowski to head the effort.

As executive VP of DCP International, Rafalowski will be based in the company’s Santa Monica headquarters and will report directly to Mike Mahan, president of DCP.

Shows to be distributed by the new division include: The American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Hollywood Film Awards, The People Magazine Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“International distribution gives us the ability to develop and grow all areas of the television business from reality and scripted to formats and acquisitions,” Rafalowski said in a statement. “We look forward to building on our current relationships and actively growing the business internationally.”

“Mark's track record in both domestic and international distribution makes him the perfect executive to oversee our vision for a full service in-house international division,” added Mahan in a statement. “He understands the international television landscape and the importance of having the right partners on a global scale to create and grow TV brands worldwide.”