Van Cleave Joins CBS Newspath

Kris Van Cleave has been named a correspondent for CBS Newspath, based in New York. The appointment is effective immediately.

Van Cleave had been an anchor and reporter for ABC affiliate WJLA-TV Washington and co-owned regional news channel NewsChannel 8, which were purchased earlier this year by Sinclair.

Van Cleave's resume also includes stints at XETV San Diego and KOAA-TV Colorado Springs.