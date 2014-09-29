Van Cleave Joins CBS Newspath
Kris Van Cleave has been named a correspondent for CBS Newspath, based in New York. The appointment is effective immediately.
Van Cleave had been an anchor and reporter for ABC affiliate WJLA-TV Washington and co-owned regional news channel NewsChannel 8, which were purchased earlier this year by Sinclair.
Van Cleave's resume also includes stints at XETV San Diego and KOAA-TV Colorado Springs.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.