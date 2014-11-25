Fates Roundup, Nov. 25, 2014

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Cablevision Systems announced Nov. 25 the promotion of Lisa Anselmo to VP, corporate communications, effective immediately. Anselmo, who had been senior director of corporate communications and joined Cablevision in 2010, will be tasked with developing and carrying out communication activities for the company.

KUSA Denver has tapped Christy Moreno as its news director. Moreno had been news director at its sister Gannett station KBIR Knoxville. Earlier this year, Patti Dennis, the longtime KUSA news director, was elevated to VP of news and talent development. Moreno previously served as assistant news director at KENS San Antonio.

Mad Men creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner was honored with the International Emmy Founders Award Nov. 24 during the 42nd International Emmy Awards. Costars Christina Hendricks and John Slattery gave the award to Weiner. The ceremony was hosted by British comedian Matt Lucas.

WUSF Public Media has tapped Tracy Mitchell as fundraising producer. Mitchell, the former WFYI Indianapolis director of donor engagement, will supervise the station’s year-round on-air fundraising and lead communications that encourage community support of public radio and television.

World Fishing Network has named Jim Liberatore as president and CEO. Liberatore, who will remain CEO of KSE Media-owned outdoor lifestyle network Outdoor Channel, takes over at World Fishing Network for Kim Carver, who is staying at the company through a transitional period.

President Obama awarded anchor Tom Brokaw, Rep. John Dingell and actress and activist Marlo Thomas the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony Nov. 24 at the White House. Obama noted Dingell’s record-breaking years of service and goals of civil rights and affordable healthcare among others.

The Media Institute announced its new initiative, the Global Free Speech and internet program, to be overseen by an advisory council headed by former FCC commissioner Robert McDowell. One purpose of the program is to push back against efforts to promote a government-centric model of Internet governance.

Beijing- and Shenzhen-based production company Zhong Shi Jing Cai, also known as C-TV Splendid Media Group, is opening a branch in L.A. to finance and produce films and TV dramas relevant to China and America. CEO Cheng Xiong made the announcement Nov. 22.

Windstream Communications announced Nov. 20 that it will eliminate 350 jobs by Dec. 1, with around 120 of them through a voluntary buyout initiative. Windstream, which has about 13,000 employees, explained the cuts by saying it is looking to improve its cost structure and to streamline its operations.

Following AMC Network’s deal to acquire a stake in BBC America, Sarah Barnett has been tapped as president and general manager of the latter network. The president and general manager of AMC’s SundanceTV, she will continue in that role until a successor is named. Barnett started her career with the BBC.

Philo has a new CEO in Andrew McCollum, a member of Facebook’s founding team. He takes over for Christopher Thorpe at the Cambridge, Mass.-based startup that has developed an IP-based multiscreen TV and network DVR platform for colleges and universities. Thorpe will stay on in an advisory role.

KABC-TV president and general manager Arnold J. Kleiner announced Nov. 20 that he will retire at the end of January. He has spent more than 45 years in the TV business, including the last 19 at the helm of the ABC-owned station in L.A., helped it become the top-rated station in the market as well as one of the top stations in the country.

Turner Broadcasting Systems has upped Sal Petruzzi to senior VP and domestic communications officer. In the new position, he will be responsible for strategizing and coordinating with communication teams that support Turner’s domestic entertainment, sales and sports portfolio, which includes TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and Turner Sports.

Lightpath has elevated Joseph Flynn to senior VP of sales, where he will lead day-to-day efforts for all sales functions. He joined the Cablevision Systems provider of Ethernet-based telecommunication and cloud services in New York in 2001 as a major account manager, eventually becoming a regional VP of sales.

Jeff Fager announced in an internal memo Nov. 20 that is leaving his post as chairman of CBS News. In January, division president David Rhodes will assume sole leadership. Fager, who had been in the position since 2011, will return full time to his role as producer of 60 Minutes, for which he received a contract extension through 2019.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Nov. 20 that David Michaels had been promoted to senior VP Daytime Emmy Awards and Events. Michaels, who had been serving as senior executive director of the Daytime Emmy Awards since August 2012, had also been its co-chairman on the Board of Governors.

Legendary director Mike Nichols died on Nov. 19. He was 83. A rare entertainer to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, Nichols was known for being half of the comedy duo Nichols & May alongside Elaine May and later the director of the iconic film The Graduate and TV mini-series Angels in America.

AccuWeather, Inc. announced Nov. 20 that Edward Van Saders, the company’s new chief financial officer, will be the featured speaker at the “CFO Playbook for Private Companies Summit.” Van Sader’s presentation is titled “The AccuWeather Forecast: Business & Weather.”

Sam Rosenwasser has resigned as general manager of WEWS Cleveland. The 61-year-old cited “an unbelievable health situation” in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Rosenwasser, whose last day will be Dec. 15, became WEWS VP and general manager in 2010 after a stint as general manager at WTSP Tampa.

NewTek announced Nov. 19 that the it had welcomed Scott Gentry to the company as VP of worldwide marketing communications. Gentry, who was the founder and CEO of ProVideo Coalition, will take the helm on corporate and product positioning, branding and identity, public relations and more.

Former National Counterterrorism Center director Matthew Olsen will be a new contributor for ABC News, according to an email from ABC News president James Goldston on Nov. 19. Olsen, who will be based in Washington, previously served as a federal prosecutor and worked at the NSA, FBI and Justice Department.