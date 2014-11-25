Moreno Named KUSA News Director

Christy Moreno, WBIR Knoxville news director, has been named news director at KUSA Denver, a sister Gannett station. Longtime KUSA news director Patti Dennis was promoted to a VP of news and talent development role earlier this year.

Moreno's resume includes an assistant news director post at KENS San Antonio, reports Rick Gevers' Newsletter, and a long run producing at KRIV Houston.

Dennis, B&C's News Director of the Year in 2012, has spent 30-plus years at KUSA.