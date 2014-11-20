Lightpath Promotes Joseph Flynn

Lightpath, the Cablevision Systems unit that provides Ethernet-based telecommunication and managed cloud services for New York metro area businesses, has promoted Joseph Flynn to senior VP of sales, where he’ll head up day-to-day efforts for all sales functions.

Flynn joined Lightpath in 2001 as a major account manager, serving the company’s healthcare customers. In 2007, he became director of sales for government, education and healthcare, and was later promoted to director of sales for Long Island. Before his promotion to senior VP, he was regional VP of sales for Long Island, Westchester and New Jersey.

“As telecom needs grow in complexity and demand for managed services surges, it is critical for our organization to get right to the heart of exactly what customers need to be successful today and in the future,” said Dave Pistacchio, president, Lightpath, in a statement.

