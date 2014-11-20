Sal Petruzzi Upped to Senior VP, Domestic Communications Officer for Turner Broadcasting

Turner Broadcasting System has elevated Sal Petruzzi to senior VP and domestic communications officer. In the new role, he will be tasked with strategizing and coordinating with communication teams that support Turner’s domestic entertainment, sales and sports portfolio: TBS, TNT, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Boomerang, Turner ad sales, Turner network sales and Turner Sports.

Petruzzi will work closely with TBS president David Levy and report to Jeff Matteson, senior VP and strategic communications officer.

“Turner’s domestic portfolio is one of the most successful and significant media groups in the world, and it’s Sal’s job to align and leverage our internal resources to ensure that the communication supporting the group is strategic, comprehensive and coordinated for maximum impact,” Levy said. “I value his execution, insight and understanding of our priorities, and I look forward to seeing how he and the Turner communications teams will expand our position in the marketplace.”

The position is meant to streamline communications across Turner’s properties, as Petruzzi will support and advance Levy’s vision, strategies and profile with teams in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Petruzzi, the director of public relations and communications at A&E Television before joining TBS in 2003, previously headed media and communications for Turner’s two primary domestic revenue divisions and Turner Sports.