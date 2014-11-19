Rosenwasser Resigns as WEWS GM

Sam Rosenwasser has resigned his general manager post at WEWS Cleveland. His last day is Dec. 15.

Rosenwasser, 61, cited "an unbelievable health situation" in the Cleveland Plain Dealer. His intestines were punctured during hip replacement surgery, notes the paper, which led to peritonitis, a three-month stay in the hospital, and major rehabilitation.

Parent company Scripps has not announced a replacement.

Rosenwasser was named WEWS VP/general manager in 2010, following a GM stint at WTSP Tampa. He was also a senior VP at Gannett Broadcasting.