Facebook Co-Founder Named CEO of Philo

Andrew McCollum, a member of the founding team at Facebook, has been appointed CEO of Philo, a Cambridge, Mass.-based startup that has developed an IP-based multiscreen TV and network DVR platform for colleges and universities.

McCollum succeeds Christopher Thorpe, who will stay on to advise Philo on its content and distribution strategies.

Philo has also received a $2.5 million recommitment of members of its investment team, according to this SEC document filed on Nov. 5. Philo, formerly known as Tivli, landed a $6.3 million “A” round last year led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from Felicis Ventures, Rho Ventures, HBO, Mark Cuban’s Radical Investments, WME and CBC New Media Group. Other Philo investors include Xfund, Flybridge and TriplePoint Capital.

