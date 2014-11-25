Matthew Weiner Awarded International Emmy

Mad Men creator and executive producer Matthew Weiner was given the International Emmy Founders Award on Monday (Nov. 24) during the 42nd International Emmy Awards, hosted by British comedian Matt Lucas.

Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, costars on the AMC drama, presented Weiner with the award.

Eleven other awards were given out during the evening at the New York Hilton hotel, with winners hailing from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Germany, The Netherlands, Sweden, The United Kingdom and America. The other American winner was El Señor de los Cielos, a Telemundo show, for top honors in non-English language U.S. programming.

This was the first time an American series produced predominately in a language other than English won an International Emmy and the category is now permanent.

Grupo Globo chairman and CEO Roberto Irineu Marinho won the Directorate Award, which was presented to him by 21st Century Fox chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch.

Game of Thrones actor Stephen Dillane got the best actor nod for his performance in the U.K.’s The Tunnel.

“In the turbulent world we live in today, television’s unique power to show the beauty and drama of the human story is even more important and impactful,” said International Academy president Bruce L. Paisner. “These outstanding programs and performances are an inspiration to audiences worldwide.”

The other winners were The Exhibition (arts programming, Canada), Bianca Krijgsman (best performance by an actress, the Netherlands), What If? 2 (comedy, Belgium), No Burqas Behind Bars (documentary, Sweden), Utopia (drama, the U.K.), Educating Yorkshire (non-scripted, the U.K.), Precious Pearl (telenovela, Brazil) and Generation War (TV movie/miniseries, Germany).