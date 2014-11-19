Counterterrorism Expert Joins ABC News

Matthew Olsen, director of the National Counterterrorism Center until last July, has joined ABC News as a contributor. He will be based in Washington.

That is according to an e-mail from ABC News President James Goldston to staff Wednesday (Nov. 19).

"Matt’s expertise and deep knowledge will be an invaluable asset to our already exceptional team," said Goldston. Olsen is an expert on counterterrorism, espionage and intelligence. As director of the Counterterrorism center, Olsen had been analyzing intelligence info and briefing the President and others. Now he will be briefing ABC viewers.

Olsen has also served as a federal prosecutor and in posts at the NSA, Department of Justice and the FBI.