Liberatore Named World Fishing Net CEO

World Fishing Network said it has named Jim Liberatore its president and chief executive officer, succeeding Kim Carver who will remain with the company through a transitional period.

Liberatore will remain CEO of Outdoor Channel, the outdoor lifestyle network owned by KSE Media Ventures, a unit of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the Denver-based sports conglomerate owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke. World Fishing Network is dedicated exclusively to fishing and outdoor enthusiasts with programming that covers instruction, tips, tournaments, travel, food, boating and the outdoor lifestyle and is 50% owned by KSE Media Ventures.

Liberatore has more than 25 years of industry experience and prior to joining Outdoor Channel in June 2013, served as president of regional sports network SportsTime Ohio from 2006 to 2013, responsible for the successful launch of the Northern Ohio sports network. Before that, Liberatore led Speed Channel for five years as president. He was president & GM at FOX Sports/Sunshine Network and held executive positions at Madison Square Garden Network and Madison Square Garden earlier in his career.

