Fates Roundup, July 7, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Legendary film and TV producer Jerry Weintraub died July 6. He was 77. The New York native won an Emmy as executive producer of the 2013 HBO movie Behind the Candelabra. The executive producer of current HBO comedy The Brink, Weintraub also produced a plethora of popular and award-winning films including Diner, The Karate Kid, and the Ocean's Eleven movies.

Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts’ contract was extended one year to June 30, 2016. Roberts, the CEO since 2002 and chairman since 2004, has been signing one-year deals since about 2005. He received approximately $32.96 million in total compensation last year.

The Television Critics Association announced that Late Late Show host James Corden will be the emcee for the 31st Annual TCA Awards on Aug. 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The English actor took over as host of the CBS talk show on March 23, 2015.

Mark Pesavento has been tapped as senior VP of content for FOX Sports Digital. Pesavento, a past executive at USA Today Sports and Yahoo Sports, will supervise editorial and video content development, focusing on multiplatform programming.

The Chernin Group has hired Mike Kerns as president of digital. Kerns, previously senior VP of product, homepage and verticals at Yahoo, will lead expansion of TCG’s Northern California presence in addition to advancing digital investment and portfolio strategy.

Cable industry and distance education pioneer Glenn R. Jones died July 7. He was the founder of Jones Intercable and several other technology and media-focused companies.

Vince Roberts the executive VP of global operations and chief technology officer of the Disney/ABC Television Group, has announced that he will retire in January. Roberts, who has been with the company since 1983, won an Emmy for technical achievement for the video coloring process as well as the Broadcasting & Cable Technology Leadership Award.

FX Networks announced five senior marketing executive promotions July 6. Sally Daws will serve as executive VP, marketing and digital media; John Varvi as executive VP, on-air promotions; Todd Heughens as senior VP, FX print design; Jason Phipps as senior VP, digital media; and Lance Reiss as senior VP, FX marketing.

TV One has welcomed Lori Hall as senior VP of marketing. Hall, previously VP of consumer marketing at UP since 2013, will be responsible for strategically developing and executing marketing initiatives throughout all of TV One. She is based in Silver Spring, Md.

Jane Tranter will step down from her role as head of BBC Worldwide Productions and Adjacent Productions, effective Aug. 14, and will be replaced by Matt Forde, the executive VP, TV sales and digital distribution. Forde, who will be executive VP, content production, sales and distribution, will now lead both L.A.-based production units.

Worldwide Television has elevated Christina Foley to managing director of Playboy Plus Europe. In addition, David Cooke was promoted to director digital new media, Dan Alderman to director of European products and Paul Martin to senior manager business development.

Univision News has upped Keith Summa to senior VP of content innovations. Previously VP of news partnerships, Summa will lead development of new platforms and storytelling formats focusing on increasing audience engagement.

Creative marketing agency Pongo has added Ron Pomerantz as VP, content and strategy. Pomerantz, who had been VP, marketing and creative at Disney Channel, will lead Pongo’s new creative content division and help develop strategic content for entertainment and retail brands.

The American Cable Association has tapped Mary Lovejoy to VP of regulatory affairs. Lovejoy, who was an associate at Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo’s communications practice in Washington, joined ACA on July 1.

Rob Fox is joining arvato Systems, North America as media VP to the New York team. Fox, who previously handled broadcast markets for DVS server and storage products at Rohde & Schwarz, will focus on digital media management products, especially the flagship MAM product, VPMS.

Gray Television announced on July 1 four deals, including the acquisitions of WFXS Wausau-Rhinelander (Wis.) from Davis Television and KVTV Laredo (Texas) from Eagle Creek Television. In addition it sold KBGF Great Falls, Mont. and KTVH Helena (Mont.) to Cordillera Communications, LLC.

Fox Television Stations has appointed Karen Adams as VP of corporate initiatives. Adams, who had been VP and general manager of WJZY-WMYT Charlotte, was previously president and general manager of WGHP Greensboro for 16 years. In her new role she will coordinate social media, strategic and philanthropic efforts.

KVII and simulcast station KVIH in Amarillo, Texas have named Laura Wolf as general manager. Wolf, the general manager of Sinclair's KHQA in Hannibal, Mo. since 2014, previously served as market manager at KVEO Brownsville/McAllen, Texas from 2010-2014.

Alberto Rullán will be the fill-in anchor and reporter for Telemundo 47 New York / WNJU. Rullán, formerly an anchor and reporter for WAPA TV in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will work for all of Telemundo 47’s local newscasts, airing weekdays at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and weekends at 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.