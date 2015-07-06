Producer Jerry Weintraub Dies at 77

Jerry Weintraub, the iconic film and TV producer and multiple Emmy winner, died Monday, according to multiplereports. He was 77.

The New York native won an Emmy as executive producer of the 2013 HBO movie Behind the Candelabra. He was executive producer of current HBO comedy series The Brink and producer of the upcoming HBO series Westworld, in addition to producing a plethora of popular and award-winning films including Nashville, Diner, The Karate Kid, Ocean's Eleven and its two sequels.

One of the first independent film producers to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Weintraub started his entertainment career as personal manager of singer John Denver and later managed and promoted concerts for well-known musical acts before getting into movies and television.

Friends and collaborators, including Ralph Macchio, Paul Reiser, Larry King, Nancy Sinatra and President George H. W. Bush, have paid tribute to the prolfic producer on Twitter.

TMZ was the first to report the news.