Forde Succeeds Tranter at BBC Worldwide N.A.

BBC Worldwide North America, the commercial arm of the BBC operating in the U.S. and Canada, said Jane Tranter, head of BBC Worldwide Productions and Adjacent Productions, will step down from her position effective Aug. 14 and will be succeeded by Matt Forde, current executive VP, TV Sales & Digital Distribution, whose role will expand to include leading both Los Angeles-based production units.

Forde’s new title will be executive VP, content production, sales and distribution. He will report to Ann Sarnoff, incoming president, BBC Worldwide North America, and split his time between New York and Los Angeles.

Forde will build upon the company’s successes of the last five years by bringing its core production, development, sales and distribution capabilities together to maximize the breadth and depth of BBC IP and formats, the company said in a release.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.