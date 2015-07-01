Fox Promotes GM Karen Adams to Corporate Role

Karen Adams, VP and general manager ofWJZY-WMYT Charlotte, has been named VP of corporate initiatives at Fox Television Stations. In this new position, she will “coordinate strategic and philanthropic initiatives for the station group, as well as social media efforts for the stations.”

Adams was named GM at the Charlotte pair in March 2013. Prior to that, she was president and general manager of WGHP Greensboro for 16 years. She’d held a variety of positions at WGHP across 37 years, including VP of programming, VP of creative services and community involvement, and camera operator.

Her promotion was previously reported in TVSpy.

A search is underway for Adams’ replacement in Charlotte.